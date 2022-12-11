Old Newsboys partner with Flint Firebirds to benefit kids

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys were out again. But this time, they partnered with the Flint Firebirds.
The Firebirds had a home game at the Dort Financial Center and the Old Newsboys let spectators in for free if they brought a toy.
But they didn't know it would be such a hit.
They expected a truckload of toys but say they received an even more overwhelming response, requiring a trailer.
The old newsboys were also on flint road corners selling their papers, but if you missed them and would like to donate, visit www.onbflint.org.