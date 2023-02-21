 Skip to main content
Oliver's Stones donates headstones to grieving families in need

  0

Cindy Salfate helps grieving families in need through Oliver's Stones

Durand, Mich. (WJRT) - Oliver's Stones is a non-profit aimed to assist families in their time of grief and mourning by providing families with a grave marker for loved ones lost between the ages of 15-39 years old.

A personal cause drives their mission - Oliver's Stones founder, Cindy Salfate, unexpectedly lost her son and through her grief she's helping to ease the pain of others.

"I was in school one day and someone asked me about Oliver and I started crying - and I thought, every time I say Oliver's name I can't cry," she said.

January 14, 2021 the lives of Cindy Salfate and family changed forever after the loss of her then 28-year-old son Oliver Salfate from an unexpected brain aneurysm.

"Once we did some research we realized he had $2,000 in life insurance, being a 28-year-old you really don't have a lot of money and you think you're going to live forever," Salfate said. "So with that $2,000 we couldn't even have bought a casket."

It's an issue that Cindy Salfate noticed many families faced.

"We did notice that when we'd go to visit Oliver that a lot of plots didn't have a monument so we realized that there was a need for it," she said.

During one of the darkest times in her life Cindy Salfate was hoping to be a light for other families - by creating the non-profit Oliver's Stones.

"To keep Oliver's memory alive we decided that we would start to donate headstones for people in need," she said.

With the help of Marsh Monuments to produce and distribute all markers, Oliver's Stones has helped 15 families since the birth of the organization in May of 2022.

Mandy Marsh, co-owner of Marsh Monuments, says this partnership is a lifeline for families in need.

"Because it is a need that a lot of people don't realize that people just don't have money for these things," said Marsh. "And it's expensive to die right now, so we just were eager to help her."

Salfate says that with each donated marker, Oliver's initials are placed on the corner to remind families that they are not alone.

"So that's why we came up with a charity, so I can say Oliver's name and everyone can say Oliver's name and I'm not crying but it's actually been more of a therapeutic tool for me than other people," Salfate said. "People have no idea how therapeutic this is for a grieving mother."

Applications for markers/headstones are available via Facebook.

