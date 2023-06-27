One dead in a fatal car crash in Gratiot County Tuesday

GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Gratiot County Tuesday morning.
Just after 6 a.m., Gratiot County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to Begole Road between Madison and Jefferson in Pine River Township for an unknown single-car crash.
Upon arrival, Deputies observed that a vehicle was traveling northbound before crossing into the southbound lane before going off-road and striking a tree.
The Sheriff's Office released the name of the deceased driver as Jared Beard, 20, of Shepherd. He was the only one in the car when it crashed. Beard was pronounced dead at the scene, and he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The Sheriff's Office adds that alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but speed does.
No other information has been released.