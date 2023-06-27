 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.
The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

One dead in a fatal car crash in Gratiot County Tuesday

  Updated
  • 0
Police lights

GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Gratiot County Tuesday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., Gratiot County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to Begole Road between Madison and Jefferson in Pine River Township for an unknown single-car crash.

Upon arrival, Deputies observed that a vehicle was traveling northbound before crossing into the southbound lane before going off-road and striking a tree.

The Sheriff's Office released the name of the deceased driver as Jared Beard, 20, of Shepherd. He was the only one in the car when it crashed. Beard was pronounced dead at the scene, and he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office adds that alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but speed does.

No other information has been released.

