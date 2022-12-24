One dead in Flint Township shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane.
According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m.
Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 27-year-old from Flint, arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds and is currently listed in stable condition.
The preliminary investigation reveals that there was an altercation in the parking lot that resulted in gunfire.