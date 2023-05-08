One man arrested in after another high speed Saginaw-to-Genesee County police chase

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Another police chase in Mid-Michigan ended with one arrest.
A Michigan State Police patrol car dash camera captured the dramatic chase, which spanned two counties. A second chase early Monday resulted in one arrest.
The Saginaw Township Police Department were involved in the Monday morning chase of a pickup truck. Police believe the person arrested could be the same suspect from a chase that took place in April.
Police say they haven't seen an increase in chases recently, but these incidents underscore how dangerous they can be and the tough call for when an agency should continue the pursuit or end it.
The Monday morning chase started on Midland Road in Saginaw Township around 3:15 a.m., when an officer spotted a pickup truck they believe led police on a chase April 4.
Pursuing officers called off the April 4 chase when the suspect drove through a red light. Saginaw Township police terminated the Monday morning chase when the truck got on I-75 heading in the wrong direction.
Michigan State Police eventually picked up the pursuit and used Stop Sticks to end it, arresting the man from Genesee County.
If that sounds a bit familiar, it's because a similar incident happened last week when a suspect in a potential kidnapping led police on a chase on I-75, heading in the wrong direction.
Police dash cam video shows how a state trooper used a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the vehicle. There were no injuries.
"All those pursuits, inherently are not safe. They are the not a safe thing to do," said Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez.
He said there are several factors police used to decide whether to continue or end a pursuit, including others' safety and the time of day.
"Officers every day, especially supervisors, have to weigh that. If there is a capital crime and there is a potential someone else can be hurt by that suspect, it takes on a different weight," Gomez said.
The suspect in Monday morning's chase had three outstanding warrants for his arrest in Genesee County. He could be arraigned tomorrow.