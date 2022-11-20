One person dead after fatal fire in northern Michigan

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is confirmed dead after a house fire in Chestonia Township.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a neighbor called to report a structure fire at the Green River Trout Farm located at 1867 South M-66 in Chestonia Township.
A positive identification has not been made at this time. The property owner’s family has been notified and said the owner should have been the only person inside the residence.
A deceased dog was also found inside the home.
Responding agencies include the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post, Antrim County Sheriff’s Office, Mancelona Fire Department, Star Township Fire Department, East Jordan Fire Department, and the Bellaire District Fire Department.
The fire is under investigation.