One person dead after fatal fire in northern Michigan

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EST MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
30 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 38 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Small Craft
Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the west
with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.
During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels
expected.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 8 AM EST Monday with the largest waves expected around
9 AM EST Monday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum
winds are expected around 9 AM EST Sunday with the largest
waves expected around 9 AM EST Sunday. During the Low Water
Advisory, the maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST
Monday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Low Water Advisory, the lowest
water levels are expected late tonight into Monday morning,
with forecasted water levels across inner Saginaw Bay dipping to
around 0 inches low water datum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EST MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
30 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 38 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Small Craft
Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the west
with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.
During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels
expected.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 8 AM EST Monday with the largest waves expected around
9 AM EST Monday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum
winds are expected around 9 AM EST Sunday with the largest
waves expected around 9 AM EST Sunday. During the Low Water
Advisory, the maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST
Monday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Low Water Advisory, the lowest
water levels are expected late tonight into Monday morning,
with forecasted water levels across inner Saginaw Bay dipping to
around 0 inches low water datum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EST MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
30 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 38 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Small Craft
Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the west
with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.
During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels
expected.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 8 AM EST Monday with the largest waves expected around
9 AM EST Monday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum
winds are expected around 9 AM EST Sunday with the largest
waves expected around 9 AM EST Sunday. During the Low Water
Advisory, the maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST
Monday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Low Water Advisory, the lowest
water levels are expected late tonight into Monday morning,
with forecasted water levels across inner Saginaw Bay dipping to
around 0 inches low water datum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

One person dead after fatal fire in northern Michigan

  • 0
Fatal fire Antrim County

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is confirmed dead after a house fire in Chestonia Township.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a neighbor called to report a structure fire at the Green River Trout Farm located at 1867 South M-66 in Chestonia Township. 

A positive identification has not been made at this time. The property owner’s family has been notified and said the owner should have been the only person inside the residence.

A deceased dog was also found inside the home.

Responding agencies include the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post, Antrim County Sheriff’s Office, Mancelona Fire Department, Star Township Fire Department, East Jordan Fire Department, and the Bellaire District Fire Department.

The fire is under investigation.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you