One person dead, another in hospital following shooting at Burton restaurant

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL SHOOTING

BURTON, Mich.  (WJRT)- Burton Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a local restaurant.

According to Burton Police Chief Brian Ross, officers were called to the Starlite Coney Island in the 1500 block of Center Road around 9 p.m.  When they arrived, officers found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the restaurant.  They were both transported to Hurley hospital.  

One of the men, a 39-year-old, died at the hospital.  The other was taken into custody.   The shooting remains under investigation.

