One person dead, another injured in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and another in the hospital following an accident on I-75 at Corunna Road.
According to Flint Township police, when officers responded to the accident September, 24th at 4:45 p.m., they discovered one person had been ejected from a vehicle.
The initial investigation found that a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound and lost control near the exit ramp to Corunna Road. The Impala rolled over multiple times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver of the Impala who died was identified as a 24-year-old Flint City resident. Her passenger, a 22-year-old Mount Morris Township resident, was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital. She is listed in stable condition.
Speed and the lack of seatbelt usage appear to factors in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Flint Township Police Detective Chris Weber at (810) 600-3250.