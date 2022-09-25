 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 18 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around PM EDT Monday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

One person dead, another injured in crash on I-75

Fatal Accident

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich.  (WJRT) - One person is dead and another in the hospital following an accident on I-75 at Corunna Road.

According to Flint Township police, when officers responded to the accident September, 24th at 4:45 p.m., they discovered one person had been ejected from a vehicle.

The initial investigation found that a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound and lost control near the exit ramp to Corunna Road.  The Impala rolled over multiple times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Impala who died was identified as a 24-year-old Flint City resident.  Her passenger, a 22-year-old Mount Morris Township resident, was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital.  She is listed in stable condition.

Speed and the lack of seatbelt usage appear to factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Flint Township Police Detective Chris Weber at (810) 600-3250.

