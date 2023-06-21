One person died in an accident in Huron County Wednesday morning

BINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person has died following a vehicle accident in Bingham Township Wednesday morning.
Around 9:45 a.m., a passerby reported to the Huron Central Dispatch that they saw a damaged vehicle in the ditch with a victim in it.
An SUV was found in the south ditch on Popple Rd., about a half-mile west of Bad Axe Rd. The lone occupant in the vehicle was found deceased.
According to the Huron County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was westbound when it drifted across the road and into the south ditch. It then continued westbound until it hit a culvert.
There is no word on why the driver crashed into the ditch. The Huron County Medical Examiner’s office has ordered an autopsy to take place in the future.
The name of the victim has not been released yet.