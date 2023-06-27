 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.
The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

One person seriously hurt following an Amish buggy accident Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

SAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is seriously hurt after an accident Friday involving a motor vehicle and an Amish buggy.

Before 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office responded to a personal injury accident near the intersection of Wirtz Road and Shell Road.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the buggy was traveling east on Wirtz Road when it was rear-ended by a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Jonas Troyer, 55, and Katie Troyer, 54, were in the buggy at the time of the accident. The TrailBlazer was driven by an 80-year-old woman from National City. Both Jonas and the 80-year-old woman did not show signs of any injuries. Katie was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was transferred from the Gladwin Hospital to Beaumont Hospital in critical condition.

The section of the road was closed down for several hours on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office says that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

