One person seriously hurt following an Amish buggy accident Friday

SAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is seriously hurt after an accident Friday involving a motor vehicle and an Amish buggy.
Before 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office responded to a personal injury accident near the intersection of Wirtz Road and Shell Road.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the buggy was traveling east on Wirtz Road when it was rear-ended by a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Jonas Troyer, 55, and Katie Troyer, 54, were in the buggy at the time of the accident. The TrailBlazer was driven by an 80-year-old woman from National City. Both Jonas and the 80-year-old woman did not show signs of any injuries. Katie was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was transferred from the Gladwin Hospital to Beaumont Hospital in critical condition.
The section of the road was closed down for several hours on Friday.
The Sheriff's Office says that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.