One person shot, another in custody following incident in Saginaw

Saginaw, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is in custody and another in the hospital following a shooting in Saginaw Saturday night.
Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street around 10:20 p.m. October 8th. According to MSP, a 23-year-old Saginaw man was assaulted then shot. He sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was taken into custody and is lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.
Police found firearms, ammunition and narcotics in the home.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call D/Tpr. Patrick Miller, Saginaw Major Case Unit at 231-429-8579. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.