One Putman released from jail, another in custody in hospital creating extra cost for Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One member of a former T-V reality family is out of jail, while another remains in custody, at a little added cost to taxpayers.
Last month, William Putman was sent to jail for thirty days after a jury found him guilty of assault.
But he has spent most of his time in a hospital.
Tuscola County jail officers are watching Putman round the clock and it's stretching the resources of an understaffed jail staff.
Brandon Putman, William's son, was sentenced to ten days in jail for contempt of court over an outburst after a judge ordered his father back to jail.
That judge's order still stands, but the Tuscola County Undersheriff confirms William Putman is still in a Huron County hospital.
Tuscola County Sheriff's Department vehicles have been coming to McLaren Thumb Region hospital in Bad Axe for the last nine days to guard the room where 62-year-old William Putman is getting care for heart issues.
The patriarch of the 2017 TV reality show family "Meet the Putmans" was ordered to jail on October 4th, but on the 6th, Judge Jason Bitzer temporarily suspended Putman's jail time for what was described as a medical emergency.
During a hearing on October 24th, Putman was ordered back to jail, a hearing that featured his son, Brandon Putman getting arrested for contempt of court and eventually sent to the Tuscola County Jail for ten days.
Brandon was released this morning, while William remains in the hospital, and remains in custody as a guard is outside his room all day and all night long.
Undersheriff Robert Baxter says guarding Putman "is a strain on resources to do something like this, but these things do come a long and we deal with them as we can."
There's an extra cost as well, estimated at $900 a day, drive time and overtime costs, so for the nine days he's been in custody, the bill is $8,100.
We reached out to William Putman's attorney for comment on when he may return to jail but did not hear back.
Undersheriff Baxter says Putman will remain in custody now until November 14th, either in jail, or in the hospital.