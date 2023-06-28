 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

"One Week, One Street" cleaning up Saginaw neighborhood

More than 30 houses in one Saginaw neighborhood -- being revitalized this week - thanks to the help of community grants and nearly 200 volunteers a day!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 30 houses in one Saginaw neighborhood are being revitalized this week - thanks to the help of community grants and nearly 200 volunteers a day!

The effort called One Week, One Street is in its 10th year and the initiative revamps neighborhoods and encourages hope and pride.

"I've been here 20 years, and what I wanted to do in 20 years, they did it in the week," one homeowner shared, saying her backyard was like a "forest" prior to the help. 

"I can have picnics in my backyard now," she said.

"Over the years, we've had 245 homes improved," Director of One Week, One Street Tamara Klida said.

From painting to power washing houses, to replacing porches, and even cleaning up heavy brush and removing trees -- the impact is significant.

"We found out people couldn't get home insurance here because they may have had a very large tree hanging over their house," Klida said.

For the past decade, the One Week, One Street team has chosen a different street in the Saginaw High neighborhood consisting of three or four blocks to give home upgrades. This year, over 30 homes will be given TLC.

"I had a vision to get up and knock on every door and ask the community what is it we could do for them. And so I wrote down the vision of revitalization," CEO of One Week, One Street Pastor Roy Baldwin said.

Baldwin and Klida say their vision and chance meeting was no coincidence and the blight removal is not only bringing visual appeal but making the neighborhood safer.

"It changes the crime rate in more than just one way," Baldwin said.

And volunteers are equally grateful to play a role in helping their own community thrive.

"A project that's going to glorify God by helping our neighbors in need," volunteer Marcia Reeves said.

"Saginaw is filled with wonderful people and as you can see we all come together and do what we need to get done," volunteer Krista Taylor said.

Organizers say they rely on the help and donations of the community. Get in touch here: http://oneweekonestreet.org/

