Only one bank left after Huntington closure on Flint's North Side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Another business loss on Flint's North Side on Friday as a popular bank closes its doors.
That bank is the The Huntington Branch at Clio and Pierson roads.
It comes only months after the closure of the North Side's other Huntington branch on Ballenger Highway.
And many customers are annoyed and angry with the decision that's going to force them to travel much farther.
The North Side of Flint has plenty of ATMs, but it's slim pickings for banks.
After Friday, the only one left is the Chase location across the street - which is drive-thru only.
"Honestly, I feel like they don't care. With them closing this bank, this Huntington, the closer one, I believe is in Flint Township. Like I said, if people don't have a car or access to get to the bank are they supposed to go to an ATM and pay the ATM fee," said customer Camarrie King.
She's been with Huntington for years, but told ABC12 the branch closure has her switching to the Dort Financial Credit Union nearby for convenience.
More than that, she feels Huntington let her down.
"It's honestly discouraging. It's discouraging that they're taking everything out of the inner city- North side, in particular- and moving it to township," she lamented.
While other banks are active in Mt Morris, Flushing, and surrounding communities, Huntington's closest remaining locations are five or six miles away- creating extra stress for those who may have limited transportation.
ABC12 reached out to Huntington Bank, who said in a statement that "the changes we're making right now will better position Huntington to serve our customers via the right mix of assisted-service and self-service channels."
For many, like Cynthia Lopez, the change just made their lives more complicated.
"So now I'm gonna have to go even further. So, yeah, to bunch it up in one word, it sucks. It does. And it's gonna hurt me even more," said Lopez.
And fellow customer Saundra Gilliard feels much the same.
"If you're on a fixed income, you've got the gas issue, you've got the food issue, and you're on a budget. So this breaks into a person's budget," she added.
Huntington's statement also said they "remain deeply committed to the Flint Community" through financial support of projects like the Flint Home Improvement Fund.
Live in the studio, Kent Davis, ABC12 News.