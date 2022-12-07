Opening date for Liberty Bridge announced, Vets Bridge not working

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City is still down to just two of its four bridges.
Veterans Memorial Bridge is still stuck upright after opening for marine traffic. And the Liberty Bridge is closed for ongoing construction.
"I think based on the last couple days with the other bridge being closed it's obvious we need all of these bridges in this town," Essexville resident and Bay City business owner Earl Bovia said.
Bay City Bridge Partners announced an official opening date for the new Liberty toll bridge and free crossing for everyone through March.
Community members and leaders though, are still having mixed feelings about paying to cross.
Depending on the situation, some say they are going to avoid the Liberty Bridge altogether, others say convenience is what matters to them.
"Half a million dollars in tolls for our 148-vehicle fleet delivering services to the residents of Bay County would be unsustainable," Bay County Executive Jim Barcia said.
Though city vehicles are exempt from tolling, most county vehicles are not.
"And so, our county fleet and county employees will be using the two state bridges that will be un-tolled here in Bay City and Bay County," Barcia said.
Bay City Bridge Partners tells ABC12 that the official opening date of the Liberty Bridge is December 22 with some good news for all commuters outside of city limits.
"We are offering free tolling for everyone through March of 2023," Bay City Bridge Partners General Manager Lynn Pavlawk said.
Bay City residents get free crossing through 2028. But some who live outside the city say they won't mind paying the $15 a month for unlimited crossing to make their lives easier starting April 1.
"We see it as a positive. We've seen traffic flow and people down here decrease since the bridge is closed so we feel it being open will only increase the amount of traffic in this area," Bovia said.
But the long-term effect tolling will have on businesses on each side of the bridge is unknown.
"I think the jury's still out on that, it remains to be seen what happens after everything pans out. A lot of people have opinions on what's going to happen, but I think once they open and once people see the increased traffic on the other bridges, that may change some minds on what's going to happen," Bovia said.
Bay City Bridge Partners tells ABC12 if you have multiple vehicles in your family or business, you can set up one account. But each vehicle is subject to its own tolling charges.
Bay City residents must have a transponder for free tolling.
Residents and non-residents without a transponder will be charged the pay-by-plate rate.
Transponders are free to everyone. Pre-register here: https://baycitybridgepartners.com/get-ready/