Other officers could face charges in incident where MSP trooper punched Saginaw man

SAGINAW (WJRT) - ABC 12 News has learned the state's Attorney General's office will soon announce if charges will be filed against a Michigan State Police trooper, who punched a man during a traffic stop.
The incident happened this past March in Saginaw and that trooper has been on paid leave since.
It's not just the trooper who might face a criminal charge.
The focus of course has been on the state trooper who was caught on camera punching the man, but we've learned two city police officers who were at the scene could be charged as well.
The March 28th incident happened in the 2300 block of Annesley in Saginaw.
Vance Martin was pulled over for suspected drunk driving.
As Martin resisted getting in the police car, a Michigan State Police trooper punches the handcuffed man, knocking him to the ground.
The trooper has been on paid leave since the incident.
ABC 12 News has learned Attorney General Dana Nessel will make a charging decision in regards to the trooper's actions soon, but he may not be the only one facing legal trouble.
Sources tells us two Saginaw city police officers who were at the scene may face a criminal charge, possibly a willful neglect of duty charge.
Another state trooper may also face that same charge.
The Attorney General's office may be looking at whether or not the other officers should have intervened earlier during the incident, as the trooper reportedly punched Martin once before the punches were caught on camera.
It was on Wednesday when Nessel praised state troopers for stopping and reporting an alleged assault by Ogemaw County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Viviano.
Viviano is charged with assault and battery and misconduct in office after an altercation with a resident of an assisted living facility near Alger last September.
Nessel said this before announcing those charges.
"Officers have a duty to intervene, especially when they observe excessive use of force by a fellow officer that violates department policy and violates the law," Nessel said at the Wednesday press conference in Detroit.
Amber McCann from the Attorney General's office says she does not have information to share on the status of the case.
We tried to reach Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth for comment, but did not hear back.