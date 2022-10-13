Otisville man escapes death during Alaskan plane crash

ORTONVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - What started as a simple moose hunt nearly turned deadly for one Otisville man when the plane carrying him and his friend out of the Alaska wilderness crashed to the ground.
Miraculously, they, along with the pilot, only sustained minor injuries.
Casey West of Otisville is a lifelong hunter- even owning a practice range in his yard. So when two friends invited him to moose hunting in Alaska, he was all aboard.
"It was probably, easily, the hardest hunt I've ever been on. I just didn't estimate the size of the moose to be as big as what they were," said West.
He had just wrapped a week-long hunting trip filled with unforgettable memories, like watching his friend escape a charging moose.
But as the trio of hunters boarded their bush planes on the night of September 18, the weather had taken a wet, windy turn.
That's when a strong gust of wind ruined their takeoff.
"There was a big, steep embankment there. And the left pontoon of the bush plane hit. Caused us to spin and we came down crashing into the earth... It happened in like five seconds," West remembered.
After climbing out of the overturned plane, West recorded the wreck on his phone.
"We've had better days," he joked in the video.
West quickly sent out an SOS text to first responders and his wife, Sam.
Looking back, Sam told ABC12 she was terrified but her faith in Casey's outdoor skills calmed her down until she learned more.
"I was like, 'if he crashed, he's been out in the wilderness for the last 10 days. He has all his gear. He's gonna be fine,'" Sam said.
But West's friend's father, who watched from the other plane, thought he had watched something nobody could survive.
And looking back, West can't believe it either.
"I know I could have died. It probably hasn't fully hit me yet," he said.
Weeks later, West carries a reminder of the crash on his left hand- scarred and cut after bracing for impact.
But, ever the hunting fanatic, his hand bothers him far less than the lack of a trophy.
"FedEx has been terrible throught this whole thing. They lost my moose antlers, they lost my moose hide," he said.
West added that he the crash has not affected his opinion on moose hunting, and hopes to visit Alaska again in 2023.