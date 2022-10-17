Over-the-counter hearing aids now available

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Starting today, millions of American with hearing loss can get a hearing aid without a visit to the doctor first - and a much lower price.
The shift from the FDA allows hearing aids to be sold in retail stores – saving people thousands.
And a medical exam and prescription is no longer required.
But, we learned, there are pros and cons to the new option.
The experts we spoke with today at Bieri Hearing Specialists in Saginaw said that people do need to know that the hearing aids that you would get here in their office and the ones you would get over the counter do have some differences and there are precautions to be aware of.
“I need them, I can't hear anything,” Tom Hanson of Bay City said.
Hanson says he's been putting off hearing aids because of the price. But when the time comes, he'd opt for the new over-the-counter option.
“I would like to get them at Walgreens now if they're only $900 but that's still a lot of money,” he said.”
“It is nice that hearing aids will become more accessible to people with hearing loss and they don't have to go to see their physician or go see an audiologist in a traditional setting like they've had all these years,” Otolaryngologist Bobby Mukkamala said.
But, since the personalization that comes from visiting an audiologist is omitted -- proceed with caution.
“There's not really a conversation that's happening with somebody that knows about hearing loss: this is what you've got, this is what I think is going to work well for you, your ear's got this issue from childhood ear infections or you've got this scar tissue,” Mukkamala said.
Experts say the over-the-counter options may work for those with minimal hearing loss -- but aren't as high-tech as those you get from an audiologist.
“They can be programmed to your specific hearing loss, they can vary depending on the severity of your hearing loss -- there's many different severities,” Audiologist Dr. Angela Lasecki said.
For some, though, the new lower price tag isn't quite right just yet.
“They gotta come down a little more in price,” Hanson said.
If you are considering the over-the-counter hearing aid option, experts do say it is best to consult your doctor first. Again, doctors say over the counter hearing aids are only suitable for those with mild hearing issues and are not suitable for children.