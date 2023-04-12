Overhaul begins for historic steam engine at Crossroads Village

GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Parks is undertaking a massive project this spring: restoring one of their historic steam engines at the Huckleberry railroad.
The project is funded with a $75 thousand grand from the C.S. Mott Foundation.
Genesee County Parks hired five workmen and three volunteers to overhaul engine 464.
All retirees-- and all of them train enthusiasts.
"When this came along, I was like 'wow, I've got to try this,'" said worker Phil Kovl.
"My whole family is rail fans. We have railroad art in our living room. We'd chase steam locomotives in our old '57 Chevy," added teammate Mike Nagel.
Nagel's not new to the job. He helped with an overhaul of Owosso's 1225, A.K.A. the Polar Express.
"Everything on that was huge... This is a little more dainty. But it does a big job," Nagel said.
A big job, indeed. Back in the day, 464 hauled massive freight and passenger trains through the mountains of Colorado. Among the loads it carried: Uranium ore for the first two atomic bombs.
Of the 15 original K-27 models, 464 is one of the last two in existence.
Railroad Operations Consultant John Hewlett said that history brought visitors from across the country to the Huckleberry railroad.
"Narrow gauge railroad fans that follow the Denver and Rio Grande railroad. Whenever there's one of their locomotives left running, it draws an interest," Hewlett explained.
Kovl said that history is what made him apply for the job.
"It's over 100 years old. Just the technology that went into building it and how it operated are really fascinating to me," Kovl said.
Currently, the team is stripping the engine down to its boiler so inspectors can check for damage.
Once that's done, Genesee County will apply for a grant to buy new parts and rebuild it.
Kovl said he and the others look forward to the day 464 can ride the rails again.
"It's going to be interesting as we move along. I really want to see this thing fire back up again-- see our work at the other end of it," said Kovl.
If all goes well, 464 could be back on the tracks in the next few years.