Overturned semi in Lapeer Township was hauling hazardous material, parts of I-69 closed

LAPEER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says a semitruck overturned just before 5 a.m. near the area of westbound I-69 between M-24 and Lake Nepessing Road.
They say it was hauling dangerous goods and received additional support from the City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue Department.
Due to the volatility of the products being transported by Ontario-based hauler, AirTime Express, both Eastbound and Westbound I-69 are currently closed.
MDOT and Lapeer County Road Commission have temporary detours in place.
Officials say they established a safe area and contained leaking fluids from the engine compartment and were awaiting the arrival of Michigan Spill Response to secure and offload the hazardous materials.
They say there is no danger to the public and the overall quantity of the hazardous material is low.
Officials believe the material to be methoxy-propanol.
