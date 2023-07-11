Owner of house that was damaged in Bay City standoff sues city and state

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The question of who is responsible for property damage following a police standoff may be answered by a jury as a lawsuit has been filed over damage done to a Bay City home.
It was in October when Bay City police were trying to remove a man who was being evicted from an apartment.
The man eventually surrendered, but the building had plenty of damage.
The person who owns that apartment house wants his building fixed.
He has filed a lawsuit against Bay City and the state of Michigan, claiming police did the damage so the local and state governments should pay.
"We are the police, you are under arrest, Harold Nielson, you are under arrest," police could be heard saying during that October 2022 standoff.
That was the tense situation as 77-year-old Harold Nielson was being evicted for being hostile with neighbors and failing to pay rent.
Police surrounded the home on Garfield in Bay City and at one point, police thought Nielson had a gun. He did not and the incident ended several hours later with Nielson surrendering.
"After the guy is arrested, they (police) pack up and leave and leave tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the homeowner," says attorney Phil Ellison.
The homeowner is Tony Banaszak and he has filed a lawsuit against the city and the state of Michigan, claiming police caused damaged to the building in getting Nielson to come out and they should pay.
Tear gas was shot into the apartment, and Ellison says remediation is required to clean the entire house.
"Insurance companies are kind of washing their hands, the governments are wringing their hands, so all you have left is the property owner which in this case, it wasn't even his fault," says Ellison.
Ellison says the current cost of repairs is around $30,000 but is expected to rise.
He says there have been two recent cases across the country where governments were sued over police action that caused damage to buildings.
In one case, a Colorado judge sided with the government, in the other, a Texas judge ruled for the homeowner.
"They've got it do it sometimes, there is no doubt about it, but if you are going to do it, you simply have to pay for it," Ellison says.
We could not reach attorneys for Bay City or the state of Michigan for comment on the lawsuit.