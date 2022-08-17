Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Things may be looking up for the Shiawassee County labor market. The Michigan Works office for that area told ABC12 that Wednesday afternoon's job fair had the largest turnout since the beginning of the pandemic.
But there are still a few hurdles that both employers and employees have to face.
"We lose people within the first 90 days, whereas before we would lose them after a year or two," said Kim Nau of manufacturing company CIE Newcor.
She said she's seen fewer long-term commitments to her company's work
"I just wish people would give it a chance," lamented Renee Cooper of Midwest Bus, who said her company's seen the same problem.
Cooper and other employers said employees used to stay for years or decades. But more frequently, they only work for two or three months.
And that means a harder job for the existing workers, with more overtime and longer hours.
Chris Schuler, business solutions professional at Michigan Works, believes a lack of childcare options is one of the main factors.
"That's one of the reasons for such a shortage of employees. You have a lot of single parents out there where daycare does become an issue. And it's pretty much an issue on a national basis," he explained.
Nau said its something her company has dealt with a lot over the past year.
"We get calls everyday- people calling out due to childcare," she said.
Nau added that long hours and physical demands could play a part as well.
But at least one job hopeful was looking for just that.
"I like that at the end of the day, you're making all these parts for something that's gonna create something," said applicant Jill Wilson.
Schuler said that GST Michigan Works is applying for a grant to support childcare options for manufacturers.