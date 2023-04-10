Owosso Public Safety Dept. sheds light on autism through badges

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - "The badges look completely different from what we normally wear and that's what we wanted them to be, we wanted the community to see them," Owosso Patrol Officer Matt Fray said.
April is World Autism Month, and one local public safety department is doing their part to shed light on the condition.
Owosso Public Safety officers are donning new badges to recognize and draw attention to autism and remove some of the stigma.
And they say, say knowledge is power.
Owosso Public Safety officers will be wearing blue badges throughout the month of April for Autism Awareness and the idea is to have a conversation starter with the community to shed light on mental issues.
"Just strike up that conversation and just bring awareness to the disorder itself," Fray said.
He says the department responds to calls dealing with people with autism frequently.
"Autism is also something we obviously deal with daily. Even today we've already been on a couple different calls dealing with people that have autism," Fray said.
And that arming officers with knowledge on the disorder helps everyone better understand it.
"They respond totally differently than a lot of the other types of folks we deal with," he said.
Fray says the hope is to interact with community members on why they are wearing the badges to help shed light and remove some of the stigma associated with autism.
"A person with autism is a person first anyway. And they can be so easily misunderstood so it's just taking that time to get to know the person, what their likes are, what their dislikes are," Autism Case Coordinator Darla Lennox said.
She says initiatives like this one by Owosso Public Safety are key to educating the community on the disorder.
"When you're educated on autism and what it looks like, I think you can avoid a potential tragedy for that person and their family," Lennox said.
And it starts with a conversation.
"We want the community to have conversations with our officers whether it be about autism or anything," Fray said.
The public safety departments tells ABC12 they plan to highlight other causes throughout the year, as well.
For resources about Autism awareness, visit the links here: