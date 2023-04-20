Owosso's Public Safety building in the running for federal dollars

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Representative Elissa Slotkin announced her state spending proposals this week.
Among them, a new building for Owosso's police and fire departments- costing $12.5 million.
Police Lieutenant Eric Cherry showed ABC12 how he had only recently replaced the holding cell's 1979 camera with a smart camera- which sits awkwardly in a spot that was never meant for it.
The original firehouse was built in 1969, with the police station added a decade later.
But Public Safety director Kevin Lenkart said the floor plans didn't leave room to grow.
"[There's] a lack of adequate locker space, bathroom facilities, locker room space, workout facilities. We have all that. But it's all crammed into corners," Lenkart said.
Cherry is happy to hear things may change. He showed off floor plans including larger vehicle bays, an expanded evidence room, and decontamination- something he said their firefighters really need.
"Chemicals they get onto their equipment are brought right back in the building where they're spending 24 hours a day," he explained.
Cherry's gotten used to the inconveniences after 20 years in the building, but the team is running out of workarounds.
So he and the others hope Congress gives their project the green light.
"It could be a reality where we have to work out of this building for another 15, 20 years if the funds aren't there," said Cherry.
If the project is approved, the city said they may break ground in Fall 2024