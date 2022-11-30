 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the west
with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 9 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Oxford community marks one year anniversary of school shooting with day of remembrance

  • Updated
OXFORD, Mich.  (WJRT) - The Oxford community marked the one year anniversary of the deadly school shooting with a day of remembrance.

November 30, 2021, the first shots rang out at Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m.  One year later, at the same time, the residents of small town paused for a moment of silence to remember those killed, and to stand with those who survived.

Sandra Cunningham’s teenage daughter Phoebe Arthur is one of the survivors.  “She was one of the first shot,” Cunningham told ABC 12.  “She has worked really hard to get her strength back.  She is a warrior and our hero.”

Phoebe was one of eleven people shot when a student at the high school opened fired, killing four.  14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.  Survivors don’t want the shooter’s name mentioned today.  

Surviving the shooting has been a long journey for Phoebe and her family.  “There’s been a lot of crying, a lot of sleepless nights,” said Cunningham.  “We are grateful, and thinking about the parents of Tate, Madisyn, Justin and Hana.”

Oxford community school district cancelled classes today and the community planned several events this week.   Businesses opened doors to the students, therapy dogs were brought in and counselors extended hours to help those trying to cope with the trauma still being felt.  

Attorney Ven Johnson is representing some of the families in a civil suit and said families deal with grief in different ways.   “I just think it's really important that people be given the time and the space to do that in their own way.”

In a show of support and as a symbol of light and love, the community lined the streets with luminaries Wednesday night.  “I think the community has pulled together.  We are a small town and this has brought us together,” said Victoria Connolly, owner of Victoria’s Wine and Dine.

All for Oxford Resiliency Center offers support and counseling for those in the community.  1370 S. Lapeer Road, Oxford. 248-653-5511

