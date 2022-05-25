Oxford families reconnect with sheriff's office after deadly Texas school shooting

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said it reconnected with Oxford families after a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.
Investigators in Uvalde, which is about 90 miles from San Antonio, said 19 students and two teachers were killed after an 18-year-old man walked into Robb Elementary School Wednesday and began shooting.
Authorities said the suspect also shot his grandmother earlier in the day, leaving her in critical condition. The gunman was shot to death by law enforcement during the school shooting.
It comes almost six months after a shooting at Oxford High School left four students dead and several others hurt.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said within minutes of the Texas shooting, the department's Oxford Township Substation received phone calls from families asking for help.
"I am sure this tragedy in Texas is triggering terrible memories, anxiety, and fear in Oxford and our communities. We want the community to know we are there for them in any form or fashion that can be helpful."
Bouchard said the department can connect families with mental health services or just be there to listen.
“We know that this re-injures terrible wounds and horrific memories. We want these families to know we are there for them. We are united.”
The sheriff said his office was devoting additional resources to provide additional active shooter training and coordinating school resource officers throughout the county.
Meanwhile, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver said the district strongly encouraged families to limit their exposure to the news as it will be a retraumatizing trigger.
