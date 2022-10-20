Accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in jail for another month

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The teen accused in the deadly Oxford High School mass shooting nearly a year ago will stay in the Oakland County Jail while waiting for his trial.

The 16-year-old suspect made his monthly virtual court appearance on Thursday. The court must review his placement in the Oakland County Jail vs. a juvenile detention facility every month.

The suspect is held alone in a secluded area of the jail where he cannot come in contact with any adult inmates.

The teen suspect is accused of bringing a gun to school on Nov. 30, 2021, and killing four students. Six other students and a teacher also were injured by gunfire.

The suspect's next hearing is scheduled for next Monday and the trial is scheduled for 2023.