Attorney says it could be years before civil suits are resolved in the Oxford deadly shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The attorney representing students and families in a civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools expects years of litigation before civil lawsuits are settled.
The suspect, 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley, pleaded guilty on Monday to all 24 charges in connection with the deadly Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School that left four people dead.
He is facing another hearing before being sentenced and his parents are awaiting a separate trial. They were charged with involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors accused them of failing to get their son mental health treatment and providing him the murder weapon.
The Ven Johnson Law firm has filed wrongful death lawsuits on behalf of six students and five families who are victims and survivors of the deadly Oxford High School shooting.
"Now that the guilty plea has taken place, that issue may very well simmer down if not resolve itself," said attorney Jeff Stewart.
But he doesn't expect the civil case to come to end any time soon.
"It's a sure thing that the civil case will be going for a while," Stewart said.
He said the Oxford school district and its employees have filed a motion to have the lawsuits dismissed altogether citing governmental immunity.
"That is a major issue in the case and the law in Michigan is that if they lose that motion they are entitled to take an interlocutory appeal and they can stop the proceedings in the trial court cold, take it up the appellate court and work the appeal through before we continue with the case in the trial court," Stewart said.
This process could be a year and a half or two years by itself.
In the meantime, the Ven Johnson Law Firm will continue to depose people and build a case for when the court is ready to decide on the motion, which will likely not happen until early next year.
"We are talking early March," said Stewart.
The firm will press to develop the best evidence they can between now and then. It is possible that the issue of governmental immunity, in this case, could make it to the Michigan Supreme Court.