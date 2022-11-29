Criminal proceedings paused for Oxford High School shooter's parents

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The criminal case against James and Jennifer Crumbley, whose son killed four students at Oxford High School one year ago this week, is on hold after a Michigan Supreme Court ruling.
The court sent the Crumbleys' case back to the Michigan Court of Appeals to decide whether there is enough evidence to send them to trial.
Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to 24 charges from the deadly Oxford High School shooting, including four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism causing death. He faces up to life in prison at sentencing.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of giving their son the murder weapon and failing to get him mental health treatment.
During a preliminary hearing last winter, prosecutors laid out their case showing how the Crumbleys subjected their son to a chaotic life at home.
An Oakland County judge sent their case to trial in February, but the couple appealed that ruling. They are scheduled to stand trial in January 2023, but it likely will be pushed back after Tuesday's ruling.
The shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, left four students dead: 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 16-year-old Tate Myre and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana. Six other students and one teacher were injured.