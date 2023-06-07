 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect through Friday June 9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 8th and portions of Friday June 9th to be an
Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast
Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

#OxfordStrong

Ethan Crumbley scheduled for hearing in July to determine sentence

  • Updated
  • 0

Admitted Oxford High School Shooter Ethan Crumbley will have a scheduled Miller Hearing for July 27

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The admitted Oxford High School shooter is scheduled for a hearing this summer to decide whether he can face a life-without-parole sentence.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, recently had that pre-sentencing hearing pushed back.

He admitted to the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting deaths of four classmates, along with wounding six other students and a teacher. Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including four counts of first-degree murder.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole in Michigan.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life-without-parole sentence for juveniles constitutes cruel and unusual punishment. Now, juvenile offenders get a special review called a Miller hearing to determine whether that sentence is appropriate.

Crumbley, who was 15 when the Oxford High School shooting took place and was charged as an adult, had his Miller hearing adjourned until July 27.

Crumbley remains in the Oakland County Jail after a judge again ruled he should remain there for another month rather than transfer to the county's juvenile detention facility.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, remain in jail while they await a Michigan Supreme Court ruling on whether they should be forced to stand trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the Oxford High School shooting.

Tags

Recommended for you