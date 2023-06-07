Ethan Crumbley scheduled for hearing in July to determine sentence

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The admitted Oxford High School shooter is scheduled for a hearing this summer to decide whether he can face a life-without-parole sentence.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, recently had that pre-sentencing hearing pushed back.

He admitted to the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting deaths of four classmates, along with wounding six other students and a teacher. Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including four counts of first-degree murder.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole in Michigan.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life-without-parole sentence for juveniles constitutes cruel and unusual punishment. Now, juvenile offenders get a special review called a Miller hearing to determine whether that sentence is appropriate.

Crumbley, who was 15 when the Oxford High School shooting took place and was charged as an adult, had his Miller hearing adjourned until July 27.

Crumbley remains in the Oakland County Jail after a judge again ruled he should remain there for another month rather than transfer to the county's juvenile detention facility.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, remain in jail while they await a Michigan Supreme Court ruling on whether they should be forced to stand trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the Oxford High School shooting.