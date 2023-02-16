Father of Oxford High School graduate and MSU student reflects on shootings

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - This week has been truly traumatic for so many at Michigan State University.
For some, they experienced another deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School just over a year ago. The parent of an Oxford student who attends MSU said his daughter is coping with the latest tragedy.
"It always hurts when your children are hurting. That's kind of your goal, right, To protect them from anything you can protect them from, to keep them safe, to love them," Matt Riddle said.
His daughter, Emma, graduated from Oxford High School and now attends Michigan State University. Monday's mass shooting, which left three students dead and five others in critical condition, brought back too many painful memories.
Emma Riddle had to text her family three simple words -- "I love you" -- for a second time because of unexpected gunfire at school.
"To know that they're going through these traumatic events -- in Emma's case now for the second time -- you know it's very difficult to hear," Matt said.
Emma leaned on some lessons she learned in high school and the early part of her college career to walk away without any physical injuries in Monday's mass shooting.
"Her and her roommate immediately kind of begin to do what they were supposed to do, which was barricade their room, put things in front of the doors," Matt said.
He said most of the public can easily forget about mass shootings, but there are still thousands of people who remain affected by the unforgettable moments.
"There are thousands and thousands of affected people -- both MSU students, other Oxford students like Emma, their families," Matt said. "My other daughter is impacted because Emma's impacted, right?"
Now for many MSU students like Emma, Matt said there will be a healing process.
"For Emma, unfortunately, she has some tools on how to adapt in situations and how to survive, and how to kinda work through it that I wish she didn't have going through this now twice," Matt said.
He said MSU students will have to recover faster, because classes are scheduled to resume on Monday -- one week after the incident. It breaks his heart to know thousands of students are never going to feel as safe as they did on campus.
"Your going to have moments when it comes back to you," Matt said. "It's going to hit you again because you heard gunfire or you heard the police car or the helicopters."
He said the trauma gets better over time, but it never goes away entirely.
"It's part of your life now. It's part of who you are, but it does get better," Matt said.
He also suggests to anyone going through the grieving process that they never should be embarrassed about their feelings. He encourages everyone affected to reach out for counseling and open up as much as possible with loved ones.