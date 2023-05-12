Federal lawsuits against Oxford schools, some officials may continue

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Civil lawsuits against Oxford Community Schools and two employees may continue in federal court under a judge's ruling issued Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith ruled that the Oxford school district, former Oxford High School Dean of Students Nicholas Ejak and counselor Shawn Hopkins can be sued in lawsuits over the deadly Nov. 30, 2021, shootings.

All other Oxford school officials named in the lawsuits, including former Superintendent Tim Throne, were dismissed as defendants and removed from the cases.

The lawsuits seeking financial damages claim Oxford schools and its employees were negligent in their handling of Ethan Crumbley leading up to the deadly shooting.

Crumbley pleaded guilty to the shooting deaths of four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher.

Goldsmith made an opposite ruling to an Oakland County Circuit Court judge, who removed Oxford schools and all employees from civil lawsuits filed in state courts. The Oakland County judge said they were protected by qualified immunity.

Goldsmith ruled that Hopkins, Ejak and Oxford schools may have contributed to the dangerous conditions, which ended with Crumbley's shooting spree. However, the other defendants' actions did not rise to that level.

None of the Oxford school officials faced criminal charges in connection with the shootings. However, James and Jennifer Crumbley are awaiting trial on charges accusing them of failing to get their son help before the shootings.