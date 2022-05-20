Michigan House approves $6.8 million for Oxford High School shooting recovery

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House unanimously approved a $6.8 million spending bill to help the Oxford High School community recover from last November's deadly shooting.
House Bill 6012 provides funding over the next two years for the following purposes:
- Support services, including a psychologist, family school liaison, and mental health director.
- Safety measures, such as a school resource officer, security cameras and a mass notification system.
- Summer school, repairs and other needs.
“This critical funding will continue to strengthen and support the Oxford community. New resources will offer hurting students and staff counseling and care, help young people advance their disrupted academics, and protect school premises with enhanced security," said Republican State Rep. John Reilly of Oakland Township.
A 16-year-old boy, who was a sophomore at Oxford High School, opened fire in a hallway on Nov. 30, 2021. The shooting left four students dead, along with six students and a teacher injured.
The suspect is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, terrorism causing death and several weapons charges.
His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of making a gun available to their son and failing to get mental health treatment for him.