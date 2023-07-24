 Skip to main content
Miller Hearing scheduled for Thursday and Friday for Ethan Crumbley

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan high school shooter showing ‘sporadic, disturbing behavior’ in county jail, prosecutors say

Ethan Crumbley is led away from the courtroom after a placement hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court on February 22, 2022 in Pontiac, Michigan.

 David Guralnick/Pool/Getty Images

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The teen who pleaded guilty to the Oxford High School shooting from 2021 will have a Miller Hearing beginning on Thurs., July 27 at 9 a.m. The hearing will continue on Fri., July 28, at 9 a.m.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree homicide, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 felony weapons charges on Oct. 24, 2022. 

A Miller Hearing is a pre-sentencing hearing that determines if someone under the age of 18 can be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 in Miller V. Alabama that mandatory life sentences without parole for minors violates the Eighth Amendment.

Prosecutors can still pursue life sentences for juveniles, but a hearing must take place to examine all of the evidence if a juvenile can face a life without parole sentence.

According to The Michigan Bar, the following factors will be taken into consideration:

  • The defendant's chronological age.
  • The defendant's family and home environment.
  • The circumstances of the homicide.
  • Whether the defendant might have been charged with and convicted of a lesser offense if not for incompetencies associated with youth.
  • The defendant's possibility of rehab.

Judge Kwame Rowe will be the judge during this week's hearing at the Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac. At the end of the hearing, Judge Rowe will announce two dates at the hearing, his decision and when Crumbley's sentencing will be.

