Oxford High School shooter wants to remove life sentence option

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Attorneys for the Oxford High School shooter are trying to get the option of a life without parole sentence taken off the table.

Ethan Crumbley's attorneys are asking for a prison term with a specific end date and a plan to debate whether he is "irreparably corrupt."

The shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, killed four students: 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 16-year-old Tate Myre and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana. Six other students and a teacher were injured.

Crumbley was 15 years old when he carried out the shooting. Prosecutors say the real issue is whether life in prison without parole should be an option when the crime is committed by a teenager.

Crumbley pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and several weapons charges. The murder charges normally carry a mandatory life without parole sentence.

However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life without parole sentences for juvenile offenders constitute cruel and unusual punishment. So the court will have to weigh whether that is an appropriate sentence.

Crumbley's sentencing hearing is set to start July 27 in Oakland County Circuit Court.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are awaiting trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of failing to get their son mental health treatment and making the murder weapon available to him.