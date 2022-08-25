Oxford High School shooting suspect to remain in adult jail for at least 30 more days

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The teen accused of killing four classmates at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 will remain in the adult jail for at least another month.

The 16-year-old appeared in Oakland County Circuit Court again on Thursday for a monthly hearing to determine whether he should remain at the Oakland County Jail or move to a juvenile detention facility.

The judge again decided that the teen suspect should remain at the adult jail until the next monthly status update in September. While at the jail, he must be separated from all adult inmates.

Thursday's hearing came on the same day Oxford High School students returned to class for the new school year.

The teen is facing 24 charges for the Oxford High School shooting, which killed four students: 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 16-year-old Tate Myre and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.

Six other students and a teacher suffered injuries in the shooting.

The suspect is awaiting trial in Oakland County Circuit Court sometime in 2023. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted.