Oxford lighting up with love as deadly school shooting anniversary nears

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - As the one-year anniversary of the deadly Oxford High School shooting nears, an event is being planned to light up the community with love.
The event is being planned by All for Oxford, a center managed by Common Ground and funded through a grant. The organization aims to help Oxford heal following the deadly shooting, which left four students dead.
Light up Oxford with Love is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 30. Anyone wishing to display a luminary for the event can pick up a free one at the center, 1370 S. Lapeer Road in Oxford.
Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty last month to 24 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, for carrying out the deadly shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.
He admitted to killing Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madison Baldwin and Justin Shilling. Six other students and one teacher also were wounded by gunfire.
Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are awaiting trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of providing their son the murder weapon and failing to get him mental health treatment.