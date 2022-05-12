Oxford school board again rejects attorney general's offer to investigate Nov. 30 shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A second offer from the Michigan Attorney General's Office to investigate the deadly Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting received the same response as the first: No thanks.

The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education declined Attorney General Dana Nessel's second offer to fully investigate the circumstances with the shooting, which left four students dead and seven others injured.

The school board instead plans to commission a private investigation into the events leading up to America's deadliest school shooting since 2018.

Nessel said is "deeply disappointed" by the board's decision. She said her investigation would be less about assigning blame and more about identifying ways to prevent future shootings in Michigan schools.

"The school board’s unwillingness to partner with my department on this effort flies in the face of transparency," Nessel said. "The rejection sends a message that the board is more focused on limiting liability than responding to the loud outcry from the Oxford community to deliver greater peace of mind to the students, parents and educators that lived through this traumatic event."

The attorney general's office still could launch a limited investigation into the shooting. But Nessel said the probe would be limited to publicly available information without full cooperation of the school board and administrators.

"Despite this outcome, I will return to Oxford in the coming weeks and continue my work to be a resource to the community," she said. "This latest setback does not deter my efforts to share best practices across our state in order to help all schools improve the safety and security of their learning environments."

The suspect, who turned 16 in April, is accused of shooting four students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30: 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 16-year-old Tate Myre and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.

Six other students and a teacher were wounded.

The suspect remains in the Oakland County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, terrorism causing death and several weapons charges.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, remain in jail on four counts apiece of involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of making the alleged murder weapon available to their son and failing to get him mental health treatment.

Both parents are being held on $500,000 bond apiece.