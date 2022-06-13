Oxford students organize March For Our Lives event

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The community of Oxford joined with communities from all across the country Saturday with protestors marching to push for sensible gun control.
On Nov. 30, Oxford High School was the scene of one of the nation's deadliest school shootings. Four students were killed and many others injured.
"This is a nationwide infection. We are infected with gun violence," said Skye Thietten of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. "We don't want another generation of students getting older and experiencing these types of school shootings and this type of cultural trauma."
She joined with hundreds of marchers in Oxford to demand gun reform.
Saturday's march was organized by Oxford High School students who lived through the deadly shooting on their campus last fall.
"They have turned, impossibly, turned their pain into power," Thietten said.
Students have formed the group No Future Without Today to advocate for sensible gun reform.
"It's extremely emotional because of what we went through and to see so many people support us and people who aren't even a part of this community. It's amazing," said Mackayla McNamara of the student group.
The recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas was a painful reminder of their own school tragedy and served as the impetus for Oxford students to get involved.
"After the shooting at Robb Elementary School, we knew we needed to do something and as March For Our Lives announced that they were doing marches all across the country, we decided it would be very powerful to host one here, where the shooting happened," McNamara said.
Those marching on Saturday want less talk and more action from lawmakers.