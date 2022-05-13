Prosecutor calls on Oxford Community Schools to start shooting investigation

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oxford school board isn't ready to launch a full investigation into the deadly Nov. 30 shooting, but Oakland County's prosecutor says there's no reason to wait.

The Oxford Community Schools board released a statement on Tuesday indicating that a full investigation into the shooting that left four students dead nearly six months ago won't begin until civil and criminal cases are resolved.

The district has promised to hire a third party to review all aspects leading up to America's deadliest school shooting since 2018. However, board members say civil and criminal court cases have "delayed the release of information that could be essential to our extensive review."

"Once the litigation process is completed and all information has risen to the surface, a team of experts will conduct a third-party review. Our subcommittee has begun the process of vetting potential third-party entities to complete this part of the review," the board's statement says.

The suspect is accused of killing four students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30: 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 16-year-old Tate Myre and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.

Six other students and a teacher were wounded.

The suspect remains in the Oakland County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, terrorism causing death and several weapons charges.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, remain in jail on four counts apiece of involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of making the alleged murder weapon available to their son and failing to get him mental health treatment.

Oxford Community Schools twice has rejected offers from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to carry out a full third-party investigation, including this week.

Nessel said her office still could launch an investigation based on facts that have been released publicly so far, but it wouldn't be exhaustive without cooperation from Oxford Community Schools administrators.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said there's no reason for Oxford schools to delay the third-party investigation. She said similar reviews have taken place "promptly" after other deadly school shootings.

"An independent commission can conduct a thorough analysis of the events and factors that contributed to the shooting, can hold public hearings, and can recommend steps to make our schools safer and make our students feel safe," McDonald said.

She pointed to the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012 as an example. The school district there formed an advisory commission, which issued a 277-page report with a series recommendations.

"The Oxford victims and the entire Oxford community want such an independent review, and they deserve it," McDonald said. "The lessons we learn will benefit all of us.”

After outcry from Tuesday's statement announcing a delay in the third-party investigation, the Oxford school board scheduled a special meeting for May 17 to discuss the issue further with the community.

The meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. at Oxford Middle School.