Security guard added as defendant in Oxford High School shooting lawsuit

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oxford High School security guard has been added as a defendant in a civil lawsuit over the deadly Nov. 30 shooting.
Attorney Ven Johnson said the school security guard failed to stop the teenage suspect who opened fire in a hallway and killed four students. Six other students and a teacher were injured.
Johnson is representing several parents of victims in the shooting as part of civil lawsuits against school district leaders.
He saw a video showing the guard opening a bathroom door where the alleged shooter was still carrying out the attack, then closing the door and walking away.
Johnson said the guard told investigators that she did not see or hear anything in the bathroom, which is why she shut the door.
Johnson is asking an Oakland County judge to add the security guard as a defendant to a civil lawsuit. He blames the school district for having to amend the lawsuit so many times.