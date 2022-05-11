Parent advocacy group rallies to keep Flint school open

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A parent advocacy group is rallying around a Mid-Michigan elementary school to keep it from closing.
It plans to attend a Flint Community Schools board meeting on Wednesday to support Pierce Creative Arts Elementary School.
The school board is considering closing Pierce because of what's described as a "structural deficit."
So far, we do not have details on the concerns over the school.
Pierce Creative Arts on West Vernon Drive recently made headlines for honoring its top readers with crates full of books.
Parents Advocating for Students' Success claims Flint Schools is failing to put students first.
The group said the district should develop a plan that keeps Pierce open.
It encouraged the community to attend the school board's community relations subcommittee meeting at 5:30 pm Wednesday at the Accelerated Learning Academy at 1602 S. Averill Avenue.
Click here for a link to the live stream of school board meetings.