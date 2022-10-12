Parent upset with how detained Hale school bus incident was handled

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A parent of two students who were on a Hale school bus that police say was illegally detained are upset with how the case was handled.
Iosco County Commissioner Charles Finley is accused of impersonating a police officer and having a school bus detained for about 20 minutes last month.
A parent is not happy with the charge Finley faces, along with how the school district handled the incident.
The parent heard about this incident from his two children back in September, but he didn't realize how serious it was until he read about the arrest of Finley this week.
"Daddy, want to know why I am crying," is what the 7-year-old son of Nathan asked his father when he got off a Hale school bus late on Sept. 28.
Nathan didn't want his last name used.
"Because some man stopped the bus and started yelling at us, saying the whole bus, and said he was a cop," is what Nathan remembers his son saying.
Nathan wasn't sure if his child was embellishing a bit, but now he does know about the incident with the arrest of Finley.
Michigan State Police say Finley was at the South Branch Fire Department, where the school bus had stopped that day to let off another child who had a bloody nose.
Investigators say Finley claimed he was an Iosco County sheriff's deputy, which he is not, and told the bus driver to stay in the area until Michigan State Police arrived to determine whether the child with a bloody nose was assaulted.
Police determined that no assault took place, but they did arrest Finley for impersonating a police officer. Nathan said he's not satisfied with that lone criminal charge.
"I'm pretty sure he violated some rights of every student on the bus, including the bus driver more than likely. He false imprisoned everybody," Nathan said.
Ogemaw County Prosecutor Ladonna Schultz said all the elements for an unlawful imprisonment charge did not fit in this case.
There were between 10 and 15 students on the bus, which was detained for about 20 minutes.
"The district made a decision not to notify the parents. Administrators didn't feel there was a significant delay in children being dropped off to warrant any further communication," Hale Area Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Yorke said.
Nathan disagrees with that decision as well.
"The school didn't give me a call. As a parent, I didn't get a call saying my kid was held captive for 20 minutes," Nathan said.
Finley could not be reached for comment. He has not been arraigned on the police impersonating charge he is facing.