Parents charged in death of 1-year-old who died from fentanyl overdose

  • Updated
  • 0
Child dies of fentanyl overdose

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich.  (WJRT) - The parents of a 1-year-old boy are behind bars after being charged in the death of their son.

Parents charged in death of child who died of fentanyl overdose

According to the Shiawasee County Sheriff's department and court documents obtained by ABC 12 news, officers were called to a Shiawassee Twp. home on February 5, 2022 for a report of an unresponsive child.  An investigation revealed the child died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Narcotics and firearms were also recovered from the home.

The parents, 46-year-old David Ross Bannister and 39-year-old Jennifer Fae Kincaid, were charged with second-degree murder and being held at the Shiawassee County jail.

Child who died of fentanyl overdose was a twin

Family members identified the child as David and say he had a twin sister.  "They were wonderful, happy babies," said Fae Kincaid, the child's maternal grandmother.   "Nobody hurt the babies intentionally.  I don't know what happened, we miss them so much."

Kincaid tells ABC 12 the twin sister was placed in foster care after her brother's death.

Jennifer Kincaid is being held on a $200,000 bond.  Bannister is being held on a $250,000 bond.  The couple is due back in court November 2, 2022 for a probable cause hearing.

