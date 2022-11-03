Parents frustrated after another threat at Atherton High School

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A new threat had some parents pulling their kids out of Atherton JR./SR. high school early Thursday.
According to a letter posted to the Atherton Community Schools Facebook page from Superintendent John Ploof, high school administration was alerted to another airdrop message threatening school violence just after 11:00 p.m. Burton Police were contacted and the building was put into lockdown mode while officers investigated.
Shalinda Hall told ABC 12, the recent threats have her so concerned, she is considering moving her kids to another district. “I can’t do it it any longer. There is too much going on this year at this school,” said Hall. “I am taking them out of this school and transferring to another school.
The threat today the latest in a string of trouble at the school. Last week, a teacher was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Following his arrest, threats led to the district closing the school for several days.
Thursday’s threat delivered via airdrop to iPhone users contained a list of names, including students and staff members, and threatened violence to them as individuals.
“There was a list air dropped, I’m not sure of what it said, but I know I am a part of it,” Jacqueln Feller told ABC 12.
Tricia Lambert kids and family members attend the school. “There should be more police here investigating every kid, every cell phone should be each, and every teacher investigated. These are children, we have to protect kids.”
Late Thursday afternoon, the district posted a letter to parents on its Facebook page addressing the issue.
If parents would like to explore other educational options, you can contact the school beginning Monday, November 7, 2022 to develop an alternative curriculum.