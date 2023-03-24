Parents upset with lack of information regarding Standish school hit list

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents in the Standish Sterling school district want to know more about a kill list that was found in the elementary school.
ABC12 News has learned two students are suspended tonight.
Police don't believe the threat could have been carried out, but the investigation continues.
We spoke with a few parents in the district, some did not want to go on camera. Of course, they are concerned about this threat, but they are a little more upset that the district has not released more information about what happened.
"I was actually quite speechless," says Arielle Shell.
She says that's how she reacted when a school administrator from Standish Sterling Central Elementary called her Wednesday evening, saying her eleven-year-old son's name was on a hit or kill list.
"What do you do as a parent," she says.
An Arenac County Sheriff's Deputy can be seen pulling out of the school parking lot as the investigation continues after that hit list was found inside the school.
How the list was discovered is not clear, but the sheriff's department confirms an eleven-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl are not allowed in the school at this time as investigators look into the matter.
The two students' homes were searched, and investigators don't believe they could have carried out any type of threat.
Shell is relieved to hear that but is still concerned.
"One thousand percent they could. I know that my eleven-year-old, fifth grader, you can put any gun in front of him, he would know how to use it, he's been hunting his whole life," she says.
We've been told by another parent that as many as 29 student names were on the list, and it appears that those families were notified.
Shell says she hasn't received any more information on the incident other than that initial call from the administrator Wednesday and she has talked with other parents.
"They are just baffled as well, and irate with how the school is handling it. I find it infuriating that we haven't heard anymore," says Shell.
We left messages for the Standish Sterling superintendent but did not hear back.