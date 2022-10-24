 Skip to main content
PD: 16-year-old girl shot to death in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police said a teenage girl died after a weekend shooting in Saginaw.

Investigators said just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon, police responded to a call about one car shooting at another car at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Street. 

Police found a 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds in one of the cars.

Investigators said both victims went to a local hospital where the girl died from her injuries. Police said the man who was shot was recovering.

This is Saginaw's 17th homicide this year.

