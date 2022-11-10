PD: Flint Township woman called in bomb threats to school district

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township woman is accused of calling in bomb threats to a school district.
According to police, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for the threats against Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools.
The woman was formally charged on Wednesday in court.
Investigators said the calls were made on Sept. 7 to buildings within the school district.
Police and bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in to search and clear the buildings.
According to investigators, the woman arrested is now charged with two counts of false report or threat of a bomb/harmful device (4 year felony), as well as tampering with evidence (4 year felony).