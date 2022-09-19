People involved in incident with Bay City Police Chief react

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In continuing team coverage, we spoke with two of the people involved in the incident that prompted Bay City to put its public safety director on leave.
In the video, Mike Cecchini says to a man that he is disturbing the peace and hits him with a flashlight.
Those involved, who did not want to be identified, say they weren't aware of who Cecchini was when he approached them.
“He just started yelling from his balcony,” the young man said. “And then he was like telling me to leave. I was like, I'm not going to leave, I did nothing wrong. And then he, like, threatened to fight us so I stood my ground, you know. I didn't do nothing wrong.”
In the video, Cecchini told them he hit him because he felt threatened. But the man he hit with the flashlight tells us his own arms were at his sides and he does not know why the police chief felt threatened.
"I didn't think we were doing anything wrong; we were riding Bird scooters which are for the public to use downtown and I don't know, we were being teenagers,” another young man involved said.
They said during the hours-long questioning by police, Cecchini was present for about 15 minutes before he went back into his home.
“I was nervous whenever the police showed up and I was being questioned for a very long time for no reason,” the man involved said.
“There were like six cops, we were there for like four hours,” said the other involved man.
The mother of one of those involved, who also did not want to be identified, tells us she raised her kids to respect the police.
“We back the blue in this family. And it's not about the police system as a whole. This is just about the individuals that were there that didn't do their job and this one individual who took it too far,” she said.
She also said they are currently looking for legal representation, saying a line was crossed.
ABC12 did reach out to Cecchini but we have not received a response.
Those involved in the incident and family members tell us that they are awaiting results of this investigation and just want justice to be served.
Cecchini is on administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigates. At this point, there have been no charges filed. The City Manager tells us once the review is done, they will share the findings with the public. Stay with ABC12 as we learn more updates.