Peterson scaled Saginaw juvenile fence, outdoor recreation on hold after escape

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New details tonight on that escape by a 14-year-old from a Saginaw County facility, an escapee who is facing a murder charge.
The long holiday weekend got a little tense for people in Saginaw Township who live near the Saginaw County Juvenile Center.
Jameion Peterson is back in custody, but there are still a lot of questions as to how this happened and tonight, we have a few answers.
We know Peterson scaled a twenty-foot fence to get out of the juvenile center on Monday.
That fence and other security procedures are now being looked at in hopes of preventing this from happening again.
"Are they in our backyard, are they in the neighbor's backyard, are they running," were some of the questions Janell Seaver had Monday.
That's what Seaver was thinking when she got a call from her son late Monday afternoon.
"There is someone who escaped from the juvenile home and make sure the doors and windows are locked," Seaver's son told her.
The Saginaw County Juvenile Center is not far from Seaver's home on Hospital Road in Saginaw Township.
"We've never really been concerned about it until now," she says.
Police got a tip that 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was at a family member's house in Buena Vista Township, about ten miles away from the juvenile center.
It's not clear how he made it that far during his approximate seven hours on the run.
Peterson is now being held at the Saginaw County Jail, being housed with other juveniles.
He was in court just a couple of weeks ago, accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na'Mylah Turner-Moore last August.
Todd Borders, Circuit Court Administrator of the Family Division confirms Peterson scaled the twenty-foot fence that surrounds parts of the facility.
Borders says two staff personnel were monitoring six juvenile offenders, including Peterson during an outdoor recreational time.
It's believed Peterson bolted for the fence and climbed over.
Border says outdoor recreation has been suspended for now while an investigation continues.
He says staff followed policy and procedures and the escape doesn't appear to be a break down in any security protocol.
It's not clear if there has ever been an escape from the juvenile center.
Janell Seaver is not aware of one, and hopes Monday's is the last.
"That it doesn't happen again, that's our main concern," she says.
The juvenile facility does have surveillance cameras that are prompted by motion, and apparently, Peterson's escape wasn't enough to activate the cameras, so his escape wasn't captured on video.
The prosecutor's office is awaiting a police investigation to be done before authorizing any potential escape charges.
A hearing is scheduled for August 2nd to see if Peterson will be bound over for trial in connection with his stepsister's murder.